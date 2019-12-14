UK's Johnson and Varadkar vow to help restore N.Irish government
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Leo Varadkar vowed to work together to restore the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland on Friday.
In a phone call, Johnson's office said the prime minister had told Varadkar that his minister for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, would dedicate himself to a talks process to ensure the devolved institutions were restored.
Johnson is expected to change some members of his Cabinet after winning a resounding victory in the election, but his statement indicated that Smith would remain in position. In a separate statement, Varadkar pledged to work with the Northern Irish parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Leo Varadkar
- Northern Ireland
- British
ALSO READ
74 terror prisoners released early: Boris Johnson on London Bridge attack
UPDATE 1-U.S. President Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson "very capable"
U.S. President Trump says UK PM Boris Johnson "very capable"
UK's Boris Johnson juggles NATO summit with electioneering
PM Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on 'thumping majority' in UK election