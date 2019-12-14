UK's Johnson and Varadkar vow to help restore N.Irish government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ireland's Leo Varadkar vowed to work together to restore the power-sharing government in Northern Ireland on Friday.

In a phone call, Johnson's office said the prime minister had told Varadkar that his minister for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, would dedicate himself to a talks process to ensure the devolved institutions were restored.

Johnson is expected to change some members of his Cabinet after winning a resounding victory in the election, but his statement indicated that Smith would remain in position. In a separate statement, Varadkar pledged to work with the Northern Irish parties.

