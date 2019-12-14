Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is chasm between ideals and implementation of JJ Act: Justice Chandrachud

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 15:32 IST
There is chasm between ideals and implementation of JJ Act: Justice Chandrachud

There is a "chasm" between ideals and implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and an approach focussed on deprivation and poverty was necessary to address the problem of juvenile delinquency as unfortunate circumstances push minors into substance abuse and violence, a Supreme Court Judge said on Saturday. Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was speaking at the National Juvenile Justice Consultation programme held at the Supreme Court here, said it was imperative to acknowledge that children in conflict with law are not just offenders but in many cases are in need of care and protection.

"We have amazing legislations but there is a chasm between ideals and implementation of the law... Children often inherit crime. They are born into unfortunate circumstances which push them into substance abuse and violence," he said. While speaking on 'Child Care Reform: Towards Strengthening Accountability for Children', Justice Chandrachud said the subject was a personal one for him as he and his spouse were foster parents to two physically-disabled young girls who grew up in a village in Uttarakhand.

"It was personal for me to be in such setting as I and my spouse provide foster care to two young girls and they are children who grew up in a small village in Uttarakhand. They are physically challenged but amazingly bright and vibrant mentally," he said. The judge further said that maintenance of standards was crucial where institutions are concerned and gave examples of Muzaffarpur and Panvel shelter homes' cases where minor girls were allegedly sexually abused.

"The maintenance of standards is crucial where institutions are concerned because whether it is the context of the Muzaffarpur home case in Bihar or the Panvel shelter homes case in Mumbai which I dealt with when I was a judge of the Bombay High Court, the problem is the absence of standards and the enforcement of standards despite the establishment of structures of governance," he said. Talking about children involved in the drug trade, Justice Chandrachud said children who are seen as offenders were indeed victims of the trade.

"Given the deplorable living conditions of many children in India, it is imperative to acknowledge that children in conflict with law are not just offenders but in many cases are children in need of care and protection. "If you look at the drug trade for instance, children who are otherwise treated as offenders are indeed the victims of the drug trade because they are essentially drawn into the net by being exposed to petty drugs and then they become carriers and then become offenders," he said.

Justice Chandrachud said statistics indicate that there is a strong correlation between deprivation of economic resources and juvenile delinquency. "In India, children often inherit crime. They are born into unfortunate circumstances which push them into substance abuse and violence. Our statistics today indicate that there is a strong correlation between deprivation of economic resources and juvenile delinquency," he said.

The apex court judge further said that according to recent National Crime Research Bureau (NCRB) data, in 2015, 42.39 per cent of children in conflict of law belong to families with incomes of Rs 25,000, 28 per cent belong to families with incomes between Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 and 2-3 per cent belong to families with incomes in the higher bracket of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. "It is thus evident that children covered under the ambit of the JJ Act need economic support and planned attention. Thus, a more holistic approach focussed of deprivation and poverty is necessary to address the problem of juvenile delinquency," said Justice Chandrachud.

He further talked about the problems of mainstreaming where every child is expected to fulfil the same standard of homogeneity but it is in the development of diversity that their true potential is realised. "The second important problem that I perceived in our approach to children is the problem of mainstreaming. I think the reason we tend to mainstream is we are a very large and populous country. And you need to mainstream to ensure standards are maintained. When you have to deal with the non-maintenance of structure you have to have a certain degree of mainstreaming and uniformity of application.

"Every little child is expected to fulfil the same standard of homogeneity and we don't understand that children are intrinsically different. Every child has a different need and in the process of mainstreaming every child with the same standard, one of the dangers we face is we lose touch with the individual needs of rehabilitation and care of each individual child... It is in the development of diversity that the true potential of every child is realised," he said. Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, who also spoke at the programme, said that even after almost 19 years of the enactment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, it has not been implemented effectively.

"Even after almost 19 years of enacting the law, registration of shelter homes for children have not been done. That's why we have issues of sexual abuse, trafficking, drugs and so many other issues. Are we implementing the laws? The higher officials have a duty to ensure that the laws are implemented effectively," he said. Justice (Retd) Lokur further said that there was no point wasting paper on schemes if they are not being implemented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Greater Noida: Goons thrash man for selling 'biryani'

A poor biryani vendor was allegedly thrashed and abused by some local goons purportedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area here on Saturday. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Lokesh, is reportedly living hand-to-mouth by selling the f...

Avengers: Endgame' won't affect story of 'GOTG 3', says James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has made it clear that the events of Avengers Endgame will not have any bearing on the story of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn, who directed the first two parts of the series, took to Instagram to allay the concerns of...

Here's why Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card this year

Kim Kardashian West, on Friday local time, shared a family Christmas photo that featured her and husband Kanye West with their four children but did not include the rest of her famous family. Although the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards a...

Olympics-Abe opens Tokyo 2020 National Stadium

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hailed the completion of the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday, his speech at the Kengo Kuma-designed venue praising the efforts to finish on schedule after an early setback.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019