Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE-based NRI, held for 'duping' students of Rs 1.53 cr, denied bail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:35 IST
UAE-based NRI, held for 'duping' students of Rs 1.53 cr, denied bail

A Jammu court on Monday denied bail to a UAE-based NRI, arrested by the J&K Crime Branch for allegedly duping students of a whopping Rs 1.53 cr on the pretext to get them admission to prestigious Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru. The Jammu chief judicial magistrate denied bail to Uttar Paradesh native Sudip Syama Chakrabarty, saying the accused, a UAE resident, had been evading arrest for long.

Even otherwise the probe into the case is at a crucial stage and the possibility of the accused hampering investigation, tempering with the evidence or influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out, the court said rejecting Chakrabarty's bail plea. The case against Chakrabarty had been lodged by the Jammu Crime Branch on a series of complaint by parents of several students aspiring for admission to medical colleges, accusing the NRI of posing as the admission counsellor of various private medical college and tricking them to part with a cumulative sum of Rs 1.53 cr for admission of their wards in various colleges.

The case had been lodged on complaints of various J&K natives, including Dr Gafoor Ahmed of Main Bazaar, Akhnoor, Ravinder Singh Jasrotia, Rajinder Singh Andotra and Dr Syed Shayan of Jammu. According to the prosecution, Chakrabarty had fled abroad, forcing the J&K police to have a Look Out Circular issued against him.

But the accused was nabbed last week minutes after he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai with the Jammu Crime Branch sleuths waiting for him at the airport on a tip off about his likely return. Chakrabarty is presently in the judicial custody.

PTI AB RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Peter Siddle replaces Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Australias Peter Siddle has been named as the replacement of Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne. Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.The 28-ye...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Child sexual abuse substantiated against ex-Oklahoma priest

Oklahoma City, Dec 17 AP The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said Monday it has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse against another priest. The archdiocese said in a news release that Father Papa-Rao Pasala admitted to inappropri...

China: 14 miners dead, 2 trapped following gas outburst in coal mine

At least 14 people, trapped underground in a coal mine here following a coal and gas outburst, were found dead on Tuesday, local authorities confirmed. At least two miners are still trapped in the mine, Xinhua reported.The incident took pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019