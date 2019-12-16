Assam Govt to fill up 55,000 vacant posts in various departments soon

Government of Assam would soon start the process for filling up 55,000 posts of different categories including teachers which are lying vacant in various departments in the State, an official statement said. A press release from Assam Chief Minister's Public Relations Cell, Dispur said, "Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked senior officials of the departments to immediately start all necessary measures and complete the appointment process within six months. The Chief Minister directed this in a meeting held at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan today."

"Chief Minister Sonowal while reviewing the implementation of development schemes in the meeting stressed on regular interaction between the district and sub-divisional officials with field-level staff to ensure timely and quality execution of the schemes," the press release said. The Chief Minister also took stock of expenditure of amounts allocated to different departments in the budget. (ANI)

