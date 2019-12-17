Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI arrests NHDC official for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rajeev Sharma, Deputy General Manager (HR) of NHDC, Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 02:43 IST
CBI arrests NHDC official for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Rajeev Sharma, Deputy General Manager (HR) of NHDC, Bhopal for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A case was registered on a complaint under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against the accused, CBI stated.

It was alleged that the complainant works as a Manager in a security agency and this security agency provides security to the PSU. This agency got the tender for providing security to NHDC Ltd, Bhopal. The DGM (HR), NHDC, Bhopal allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in lieu of passing the bills. CBI laid a trap and caught the DGM(HR) while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residence and office premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent court and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored in t...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...

Labuschagne gets maiden ODI call as Australia announce squad for India tour

Marnus Labuschagne got his maiden ODI call as Cricket Australia CA on Tuesday announced their 14-man squad for the next months ODI series against India. Australia are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series, starting from Janua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019