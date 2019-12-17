Pakistan's Khan says millions of Muslim refugees could flee India
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India's new citizenship law, creating "a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises".
Khan, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: "We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, but we are also worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries."
"Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees," he added, urging the world to "step in now".
