Unnao rape case: CBI requests court to give maximum punishment to Kuldeep Sengar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that "undue sympathy" would harm the society while pressing the court to grant maximum punishment to the Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The contentions were made by the agency during the hearing on the quantum of punishment to be awarded to Sengar in the case. Sengar was found guilty by the court of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, yesterday.

"Undue sympathy would do more harm to society. The liberal view should not be adopted where the crime has a social impact including crime against women," the CBI told the court. The CBI and the counsel for the rape survivor also sought monetary compensation for the convict.

"While deciding the amount of compensation, factors like status and financial status of the convict should be considered," the agency stated. The victim's lawyer said that there had been various suffering in different circumstances and the compensation should be given accordingly. Taking cognizance, Delhi's Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma asked the lawyer of the convict to submit election affidavit papers filed by his client during the 2017 elections. Through these papers, the financial status of the convict would be established.

During the course of proceedings, Sengar's counsel, however, sought minimum punishment from the court. The lawyer stated that his client was in public life for decades, served the society and had done lots of welfare work for the upliftment of the people. "His conduct was good during custody. He has two minor daughters, does not have a prior history of crime. Please consider these facts also," the lawyer submitted before the court.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, had raped the girl at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. He was arrested last year and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. While convicting Sengar in the case, the court had yesterday observed in the order that, "the CBI was able to prove the guilt of Kuldeep Singh Sengar beyond a reasonable doubt."

The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant. The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, has been afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court. (ANI)

