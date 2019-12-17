Left Menu
Development News Edition

  • ANI
  • |
  • Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:51 IST
Meerut Police clarifies Solicitor General Mehta's statement in SC on violence
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Image Credit: ANI

A statement was issued on Tuesday clarifying that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's statement in the Supreme Court that the police took permission to enter Jamia Millia Islamia campus during the violence was "misunderstood" as it was in regards with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). "The statement made during the hearing before the Supreme Court today by the Solicitor General was with regards to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) naming its registrar Abdul Hamid," a statement issued by Meerut Inspector General of Police Alok Singh, said.

The statement said: "The Solicitor General pointed out that in the Aligarh Muslim University, the police was called by Abdul Hamid, IPS, Registrar, by writing a letter to the District Magistrate with a copy to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh." The clarification came after the Chief Proctor of Jamia Millia Islamia condemned the alleged false statement given by Mehta regarding the permission granted to the police.

Speaking to ANI, he had said: "It is odd that a man at this post gave such a statement in the Supreme Court. How can he lie in front of the court? No oral or written permission was taken from us by them." This came in the backdrop of protest, which erupted near the Jamia Millia Islamia over newly amended citizenship law. It, however, turned ugly and resulted in a pitched battle between the Delhi Police and the protesters.

The matter was taken to the top court, where the Solicitor General Mehta made the contentions during the arguments today. (ANI)

