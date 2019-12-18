Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Japan demands swift release of fishermen detained by Russia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 07:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 07:41 IST
UPDATE 1-Japan demands swift release of fishermen detained by Russia
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Japan's foreign ministry has demanded the release of the crews of five fishing boats detained by Russia, saying they were doing nothing wrong and calling for their quick liberation on humanitarian grounds.

The seizure of the Japanese vessels the day before by Russian border guards near Russian-held islands claimed by Japan came while Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is visiting Russia seeking to restart stalled negotiations over the islands and a formal peace treaty to end World War Two. The ships were fishing for octopus near the four islands when they were taken by Russian ships for "investigations" on suspicion they had violated fishing agreements, Japanese media said.

But a Japanese foreign ministry official said the fishing crews had done nothing wrong. "We have demanded their release as soon as possible on humanitarian grounds," he added.

A Japanese crab fishing boat was seized by Russia in late January this year, with its crew released a bit over a month later after paying a fine. Japan claims the four Russian-held islands off Japan's northern region of Hokkaido, which it calls the Northern Territories. Known in Russia as the Southern Kuriles, the islands were invaded by the then-Soviet army in the waning days of World War Two.

The islands row has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a formal peace treaty, but Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year that they sign an accord by year-end "without any pre-conditions". Although Abe rejected that proposal, he vowed in January to push for a treaty. Progress has proved elusive, although senior officials and political leaders from both countries have since held talks on the issue.

Japanese media has reported that Motegi's current five-day visit to Moscow is aiming to restart negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Malkin's 400th goal helps Penguins topple Flames

Two second-period goals and the 400th tally of Evgeni Malkins career lifted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins past the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday. Malkin, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and John Marino each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburg...

Teenage girls with anxiety at greater risk of eating disorders: Study

Teenage girls who experience clinical levels of anxiety could be at greater risk of eating disorders, according to a study published on Wednesday, which may help improve the outcomes of prevention efforts. The researchers, including those f...

Jaipur serial blasts case: Court finds four guilty, one acquitted

A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured. However, one of the accused was acquitted by the...

Automation Anywhere Join Hands With ICT Academy

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation, today signed an MOU with ICT Academy at the 43rd&#160;BRIDGE Conference, to help students reskill in more than 500,000 RPA related courses in the next two years. The collab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019