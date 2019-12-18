Delhi HC judge transfers petition relating to CAA protests at JMI to Chief Justice bench

A Delhi High Court judge Wednesday transferred to the Chief Justice a plea seeking direction for release of the students and residents of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University who were allegedly detained by the police and paramilitary forces during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Justice Vibhu Bakhru sent the matter before Chief Justice D N Patel for Thursday after the court was informed by Centre's counsel that the Supreme Court on Tuesday had said that the cases relating to CAA violence be heard by the Chief Justices of respective high courts.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petition, filed by a lawyer and two women students of Jamia Millia Islamia Univeristy, be sent to the Chief Justice and they will argue the matter there. The petition, filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan and JMI students Ladida Farzana and Ayesh Renna, has sought direction to the authorities to release all the students and residents who were allegedly detained.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner orally prayed that as an interim measure no coercive action be taken against the petitioners till the matter is heard by the court on Thursday. The court, however, refused to grant any such relief on the oral prayer, saying no material has been placed on record in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.