Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC grants bail to auditor Neeraj Desai, 3 officials in CSMT bridge collapse case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to auditor Neeraj Desai and three former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in connection with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bridge collapse case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:27 IST
Bombay HC grants bail to auditor Neeraj Desai, 3 officials in CSMT bridge collapse case
Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to auditor Neeraj Desai and three former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in connection with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bridge collapse case. Justice S K Shinde granted bail to Neeraj Desai, Sandip Kakulte, Anil Patil and Shitala Prasad Kori on a surety of Rs 50,000 each.

The accused had approached the High Court after their bail plea was rejected by a Session Court. According to police, there was negligence on the part of various officials which led to the collapse of the bridge.

Neeraj Desai, who had conducted a structural audit of the bridge, was arrested on March 18 by Mumbai Police and later sent to judicial custody. The others accused in the matter have also been in jail since their arrest in March and April this year.

At least six people were killed and over 30 injured after a portion of the overbridge near the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station collapsed on the evening of March 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Apple, Amazon, Google partner to make smart home devices more compatible

Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google are partnering to lay the groundwork for better compatibility among their smart home products, the companies said on Wednesday.Zigbee Alliance, whose members include IKEA and NXP Semiconduc...

Cole on signing with Yankees: 'It was my dream'

Star right-hander Gerrit Cole elected against signing with the New York Yankees after they drafted him in 2008, opting to enroll at UCLA instead. Eleven years later, Cole was fitted for pinstripes at an introductory news conference on Wedne...

Giants QB Jones makes full return to practice

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed the past two games because of a high ankle sprain, took first-team reps and practiced fully on Wednesday. That would put Jones on track to start Sunday at the Washington Redskins, ...

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman suggests evolving parliamentary disruption index

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday suggested evolving a Parliamentary Disruption Index as a measure to monitor disruptions to reduce incidents of indiscipline. He made the suggestion during discussions at Conference of Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019