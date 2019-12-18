Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT order restoring Mistry as Chairman to be operational in 4 weeks, Tata gets time to challenge

Keeping in mind the smooth functioning of the Tata Sons Limited, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday suspended the part of the judgment which relates to replacement of the present executive chairman and reinstatement of Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Executive Chairman for a period of four weeks.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:38 IST
NCLAT order restoring Mistry as Chairman to be operational in 4 weeks, Tata gets time to challenge
Mistry was ousted from the position in October 2016. Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in mind the smooth functioning of the Tata Sons Limited, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday suspended the part of the judgment which relates to replacement of the present executive chairman and reinstatement of Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Executive Chairman for a period of four weeks. The tribunal said the restoration order will be operational only after four weeks, the time allowed to Tatas to file an appeal.

The part of the judgement was suspended by the Tribunal after Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the company, prayed for it. "After the judgment was pronounced, Abhishek Manu Singhvi learned Senior Counsel appearing on behalf of the company prays for the suspension of the part of the judgment by which it has been ordered to replace the Executive Chairman and to reinstate Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Executive Chairman and Director of the 'Tata Sons Limited'," the tribunal order stated.

The order said that the rest of the judgment and directions including the direction to reinstate Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as Director of the Company and Directors of three Tata Companies will be complied to. Earlier today, the NCLAT restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had dismissed the petitions filed by the two investment firms Cyrus Investments Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investments Corp challenging Mistry's removal. Later, Mistry had also personally approached the NCLAT over the NCLT order.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. The Mistry camp had challenged the July 9 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT which dismissed the pleas against his removal as Tata Sons chairman, as also the allegations of rampant misconduct on part of Ratan Tata and the company's board.

A special bench of the tribunal had held that the board of directors at Tata Sons was 'competent' to remove the executive chairperson of the company. The NCLT bench had also said that Mistry was ousted as chairman because the Tata Sons' Board and its majority shareholders had 'lost confidence in him.'

Two months after his removal, Mistry's family-run firms approached the NCLT as minority shareholders, against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and some other board members. Mistry in his pleas primarily argued that his removal was not in accordance with the Companies Act and that there was rampant mismanagement of affairs across Tata Sons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Republican roadblocks and a civics lesson: key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Here are some highlights from the contentio...

Trump gave us 'no choice' but to impeach: top Democrat

Washington, Dec 18 AFP US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday President Donald Trump posed an ongoing threat to the countrys security that left Democrats no choice but to impeach him. It is tragic that the presidents reckless actions ...

All schools to remain shut for two days in UP due to cold weather

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather, according to a government order issued on Wednesday night. The schools have also been directed to reschedule the practical board examinations that ...

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019