UP: Man arrested for carrying dozen videos related to Jamia violence in his mobile

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of carrying about a dozen purported videos pertaining to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in his mobile phone.

UP: Man arrested for carrying dozen videos related to Jamia violence in his mobile
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of carrying about a dozen purported videos pertaining to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in his mobile phone. Police said that these videos can disturb the communal harmony of the society. Police claimed to have acted on the basis of information and nabbed the accused with his mobile phone in Chandausi in the district.

Police sai the mobile phone has been confiscated. A case has been registered under IPC's Section 505 (act with the intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act. "The mobile has 10-11 videos pertaining to Jamia. The videos can disturb the communal harmony of the society," mentions the FIR.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police have already arrested ten people with criminal backgrounds in connection with the violence. According to police, no student from the Jamia Millia Islamia has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

