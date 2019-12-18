Left Menu
FASTag initiative has picked up in a big way: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the FASTag initiative rolled out on December 15 has picked up in a big way with more than one crore FASTags issued as on date.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the FASTag initiative rolled out on December 15 has picked up in a big way with more than one crore FASTags issued as on date. Gadkari was speaking after releasing TV awareness campaign featuring bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

According to an official release on Wednesday, the event held on Tuesday was attended by Akshay Kumar, who is also the brand ambassador of the Ministry's Road Safety Campaign. Gadkari said FASTag transactions per day have crossed two million with over Rs 80 crore collection happening through the digital mode.

He added that the TV awareness campaign featuring Aksay Kumar will give it a further fillip. The minister called upon remaining vehicle users to switch over to FASTags as quickly as possible.

He said issues arising in the course of transition from manual toll collection to digital mode were being attended on priority. Akshay Kumar said the FASTag initiative has put India at par with global best practices in providing hassle-free movement at toll plazas. (ANI)

