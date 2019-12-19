Bolivian prosecutors issue arrest warrant for exiled president Morales

Bolivian prosecutors on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against former president Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism-related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning. Luis Fernando Guarachi, the head of the Bolivian police´s Public Corruption Division confirmed to journalists in La Paz the warrant had been issued.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo tweeted a picture of what appeared to be the arrest warrant, adding: "FYI Senor (Morales)." Murillo is a member of the interim government of President Jeanine Anez, a former senator and opponent of Morales, who stepped into the presidency in November after Morales resigned under pressure from security forces and anti-government protesters, amid reports of irregularities in an Oct. 20 election.

