Police nab 30 people, 2 organisers of pub in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday raided the Lisbon pub and detained 30 people and 2 organisers for allegedly being involved in obscene activities in the pub. According to the West Zone Task Force police, they raided the pub located in the limits of Panjagutta police station on the basis of information received from credible sources.

"We have taken 21 women, 9 men, and 2 organisers into our custody for resorting to obscene activities," stated the police. The police also said that the organisers have been organising illegal activities in the pub for the past few days.

The accused have been handed over to the Panjagutta police station for further action. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.