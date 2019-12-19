Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police nab 30 people, 2 organisers of pub in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday raided the Lisbon pub and detained 30 people and 2 organisers for allegedly being involved in obscene activities in the pub.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:22 IST
Police nab 30 people, 2 organisers of pub in Hyderabad
The arrested women from the Lisbon Pub in Hyderabad on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday raided the Lisbon pub and detained 30 people and 2 organisers for allegedly being involved in obscene activities in the pub. According to the West Zone Task Force police, they raided the pub located in the limits of Panjagutta police station on the basis of information received from credible sources.

"We have taken 21 women, 9 men, and 2 organisers into our custody for resorting to obscene activities," stated the police. The police also said that the organisers have been organising illegal activities in the pub for the past few days.

The accused have been handed over to the Panjagutta police station for further action. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

India, WI teams arrive in city for series-deciding ODI

The players of both India and the West Indies cricket teams arrived here on Thursday for the series-deciding third One-day international, to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The players along with the management staff wer...

India's democracy ensures "robust debate" on safeguarding minorities, religious rights: Pompeo

The US honours Indias democracy as it ensures a robust debate within the country on safeguarding the minorities and religious rights, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, amidst the widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment ...

Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV with over 300 km range

Auto major Tata Motors on Thursday unveiled its first electric SUV Nexon EV that will be commercially launched within weeks. The SUV, built on its most popular SUV Nexon, is the first electric vehicle EV powered by Ziptron technology and of...

College drops AAP leader as debate panelist after CAA protest

Aam Aadmi Party AAP national joint secretary Ruben Mascarenhas was dropped as a panelist from an event held at a college here after heparticipated in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. The AA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019