Long traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway after police sets up barricades

The Delhi Traffic police have set up barricades on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway which resulted in heavy traffic jams on Thursday morning.

Amidst busy office hours, people were seen waiting for their turn to get the police clearance as the six-lane expressway was all blocked by the barricades.

Meanwhile, the traffic in the national capital region's Noida is also slow on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway and Mahamaya to Mayur Vihar road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

