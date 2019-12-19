Left Menu
Police resorts to lathi-charge during protest against CAA in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge during a protest called by various left parties over the newly amended citizenship law.

The people were protesting against the newly amended citizenship law (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge during a protest called by various left parties over the newly amended citizenship law. The protesters were allegedly blocking the police vehicles when the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including parts of West Bengal and North East over the citizenship law.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

