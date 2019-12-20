Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Bailey to replace Carney as Bank of England boss-source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 03:48 IST
UPDATE 3-Bailey to replace Carney as Bank of England boss-source

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey, one of the City of London's most experienced financial regulators, is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, a person familiar with the process said.

Bailey, 60, worked for 30 years at the BoE before moving in 2016 to his current job as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority which is charged with cracking down on misconduct in the finance industry. The Financial Times, which reported earlier on Thursday that Bailey would get the top job at the BoE, said finance minister Sajid Javid was expected to announce the choice of who will replace Mark Carney as the BoE's new governor on Friday.

A spokesman for Britain's finance ministry declined to comment. Britain has delayed the appointment of a new BoE governor since last year with the country focused on Brexit - the impact of which remains a big challenge for the central bank - and on an election won by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.

Carney, a Canadian, is due to stand down on Jan. 31. Other names lined with the jobs have included BoE deputy governor, Minouche Shafik, Shriti Vadera, chair of Santander UK, and former Federal Reserve policymaker Kevin Warsh.

Gerard Lyons, who was an economic adviser to Johnson while London mayor, was considered to have fallen short of the requirements of the job but still had an outside chance of getting it, the FT said earlier on Thursday. Lyons is well known for his pro-Brexit views which are unusual among professional economists.

Johnson rejected Shafik because of her critical views on Brexit, the FT said. Bailey was deeply involved in shoring up the British banking system during the global financial crisis while at the BoE, and he remains a familiar face to the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world.

Other roles included helping the BoE to contain the fallout from the collapse of Barings in the late 1980s and participating in the introduction of a new currency in war-torn Iraq in 2003. He has also served as the BoE's chief cashier. In his current job at the FCA, Bailey has been criticized for not publishing in full a report into alleged misconduct by bank RBS. Bailey cited privacy restrictions.

His chances of getting the BoE job were seen to have been further dented after the demise of the Woodford equity fund which was popular with retail investors. Bailey has said the FCA was limited in what it could do by European Union rules. The FT said current BoE deputy governors Ben Broadbent and Jon Cunliffe were still hopeful they might get the top job.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths. Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmaha...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...

Massive debt wave could crash on developing countries, World Bank warns

A wave of debt in emerging and developing nations has grown faster and larger than in any period of the last five decades and could end with another crisis, the World Bank warned Thursday. And if the wave breaks, it could be more damaging s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019