Former UP DGP Javeed Ahmad gets premature repatriation to parent cadre
Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), S Javeed Ahmad has been repatriated to his parent cadre, an official communication stated. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for premature repatriation of S. Javeed Ahmad, Director, NICFS to his parent cadre with effect from December 31 on personal grounds.
Ahmad has also served for over 12 years, in various capacities, in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He served as Uttar Pradesh DGP from January 2016 to April 2017. (ANI)
