Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court to rule on culpability of ex-Orange bosses in workers' suicides

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 06:30 IST
French court to rule on culpability of ex-Orange bosses in workers' suicides

Judges will rule on Friday whether former bosses at telecoms group Orange were responsible for a spate of suicides at the company in the late 2000s, a traumatic episode that prompted soul-searching over corporate culture in France. Ex-CEO Didier Lombard, along with three former executives and the company itself, is accused of "moral harassment", in the first case of its kind on this scale in France.

Prosecutors argued that some of the methods employed in a deep restructuring of the company, then known as France Telecom, after privatisation triggered a wave of suicides. Orange said through a spokesman it acknowledges the suffering expressed by victims and recognises there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.

Prosecutors have called for Lombard to be sentenced to a year in jail and fined 15,000 euros ($16,700). Lombard, 77, denies wrongdoing. The other former executives have also denied responsibility and have said the restructuring plan was an economic necessity.

The former telecoms monopoly used the last day of the trial in July to offer compensation to victims and relatives of those who died. The presiding judge estimated that claims for compensation so far amounted to about 2 million euros ($2.25 million). A guilty verdict from the court in Paris against Lombard and the company would set a precedent for big business and could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France.

The case centres around a drive by the former state monopoly to shed 22,000 jobs and redeploy another 10,000 as it adapted to competition in the private sector. In a country where workers employed on state contracts expect jobs for life and employees in both private and public sectors enjoy strong labour law protection, unions alleged that management sought ways to encourage workers to quit or accept reassignment.

A 2010 report by labour inspectors said management used "pathogenic" restructuring methods such as forcing people into new jobs in far away cities and giving them unattainable performance objectives. Prosecutors listed at least 18 suicides and 13 suicide attempts between April 2008 and June 2010. According to union records, one employee stabbed himself in the stomach during a staff meeting and one woman threw herself out of a window. ($1 = 0.8990 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Andrew Bailey selected to be next Bank of England governor httpson.ft.com2EDmuS5 - Naspers an...

Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths. Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmaha...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019