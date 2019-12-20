Anti-CAA protest: NHRC team visits Jamia Millia Islamia library

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday inspected the library of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) where the police entered recently during an anti-CAA protest. Headed by IPS Manzil Saini, the seven-member team also inquired about the police action on the protesters during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 15, 2019.

Several students and the police personnel had sustained injuries in the clash, which broke out between protesters and cops during the demonstration. Several private and public vehicles were torched. The cops were stone pelted, following which they fired tear gas shells. Police later said that it had to enter the university to nab the violet protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.