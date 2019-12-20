Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure foolproof security in all district court premises: HC to UP govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:13 IST
Ensure foolproof security in all district court premises: HC to UP govt

Amid recurrent incidents of violence in various courts premises in Uttar Pradersh, the Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered the state government to ensure a foolproof security in all district courts, complete with the deployment of special security force and installation of CCTV camera there. A bench of justices Sudhir Agarwal and Sunit Kumar gave the direction to the government with the state's home secretary and inspector general of police (law and order) attending the hearing in response to summons to the state police chief and additional home secretary.

The bench asked the government to make security arrangements in all district courts by December 31. It also directed government to get boundary walls built around all district court premises, besides installing CCTV cameras and deploying special police force there by January 15 next year.

After issuing directions, the bench fixed January 2 as the next date to hear the matter further. The bench issued directions while adjudicating an incident of violence in a Bijnor courtroom that the high court had taken suo motu cognisance of on Wednesday. One murder accused was killed and three others were injured in the December 17 attack.

Expressing its concern over the recurrent incidents of violence in various court premises across the state, the bench on Wednesday had also issued summons to the state police chief and additional home secretary for Friday. “It seems there is complete failure of law and order inside court premises in the state. The most incompetent police professionals are deployed for security of court premises in the state. Is the government serious about court security? Are top officials even aware about these incidents which happened in recent past in different courts of Uttar Pradesh?” the bench had asked on Wednesday.

The bench had told the additional advocate general that strengthening court security in the state was an issue pending with it since 2008 but nothing much seems to have been done. If the state government cannot provide adequate security in court premises, we will ask central government to deploy central forces for it, the bench had said.

“Three recent incident of attacks on undertrial in Muzaffarnagar, on a lady lawyer in Agra and now in Bijnor show that criminals are so fearless now in the state that they are entering court rooms and killing people,” they said. Shahnawaz, killed in the Bijnor attack, was accused in the murders of a property dealer and BSP leader Haji Ehsaan and his nephew Shadab on May 28 in Najibabad.

The police had arrested Danish, Shahnawaz and shooter Abdul Jabbar in connection with the murders. On December 17 afternoon, Shahnawaz was brought from Tihar jail to the CJM’s court for a hearing. Sahil Khan, son of Haji Ehsaan, had allegedly barged into the courtroom along with his two aides and pumped three bullets into Shahnawaz, while also injuring two policemen.

Both were brought to the CJM court for hearing from Tihar jail in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon when the assailants allegedly fired at them, leaving Shahnawaz dead. Co-accused Jabbar suffered serious injuries. Two policemen, who rushed to save the victims, were also injured in the firing.

There was panic in the courtroom and along with the others, even the judge had to run away to save his life. Police arrested all three attackers after chasing them in the court compound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters denounce police raid on fund-raising platform

Hundreds of Hong Kong anti-government activists gathered outside a detention centre on Friday, demanding the release of arrested activists and denouncing a police crackdown on a fund-raising platform supporting protesters in need. Congregat...

Two girls rescued eight months after going missing in Kathua

Two girls, who went missing eight months ago from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Friday, police officials said. Police raided several places in Kathua and other areas after registering cases of missing persons - Priyank...

UK charges US diplomat's wife over teen's death in crash

London, Dec 20 AP An American diplomats wife who left Britain after being involved in a fatal road accident that killed a British teenager has been charged, British prosecutors said Friday. British police say 19-year-old motorcycle rider Ha...

Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi joins students at India Gate, says govt 'ant-poor'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is anti-poor. She said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019