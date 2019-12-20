Left Menu
WB Governor urges Mamata to 'withdraw' her UN remarks on CAA

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her statement demanding United Nations' intervention on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her statement demanding United Nations' intervention on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Dhankar wrote a letter to Banerjee saying her remarks had the potential to generate "incalculable damage to the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

"I find it both unconstitutional and not in consonance with your stature and high office you hold," he said. Dhankar said immediately after Banerjee's statement, several well-meaning people had expressed their serious concern to him. "And, to contain potential damage, I was constrained to publicly urge you to withdraw your reported statement. With your profound experience in public life, you will agree that we must never compromise our nationalism and the nation must come before anything else," Dhankhar said in his letter.

Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Let there be an impartial organisation like the United Nations or the Human Rights Commission...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act," she had said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

