Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack

A local court onSaturday sentenced a man to 14-years in prison for throwingacid on seven persons and injuring them in Ramgarh districtduring Holi festival three years ago

Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash convicted 27-year-old Rajwar Sao of Tajwar Tola area under section 307(attempt to murder) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievoushurt) of the Indian Penal Code, public prosecutor R B Raisaid

An FIR was filed with the Gola police station and thesubsequent investigation found that Sao threw acid on a groupof people, injuring seven of them, on March 24, 2016, Raisaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.