Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ramgarh
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 16:46 IST
Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack

A local court onSaturday sentenced a man to 14-years in prison for throwingacid on seven persons and injuring them in Ramgarh districtduring Holi festival three years ago

Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash convicted 27-year-old Rajwar Sao of Tajwar Tola area under section 307(attempt to murder) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievoushurt) of the Indian Penal Code, public prosecutor R B Raisaid

An FIR was filed with the Gola police station and thesubsequent investigation found that Sao threw acid on a groupof people, injuring seven of them, on March 24, 2016, Raisaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Seemapuri CAA violence: Court sends 11 people to judicial custody for 14 days

A Delhi court on Saturday sent eleven people to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC in Seemapuri area of North East Delhi yesterday. Metrop...

Min temp increases marginally in parts of Rajasthan

The minimum temperature increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Ganganagar was the coldest place in the state recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, it said.The minimum temperature in Alw...

Gunmen attack plane in Indonesia's Papua; no casualties

Jakarta Indonesia, Dec 21 AP Gunmen opened fire on a small commercial plane as it landed in Indonesias restive province of Papua carrying nine passengers, one of the planes pilots said Saturday. No casualties were reported. The attack occur...

BJP to launch info campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

The BJP on Saturday announced a mass contact programme to expose opposition parties lies and apprise people of the details of the amended citizenship law to assure them that it is not against existing citizens. The decision was taken in a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019