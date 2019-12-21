Kerala govt sends 5 buses to Mangaluru to bring back stranded Malayalee students

The Kerala government on Saturday sent five Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses to Mangaluru in Karnataka with police protection to bring back Malayali students who are stranded in the city, said D Sajith Babu, District Collector Kasargod. In the wake of massive protests erupting in Karnataka against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the officials to intervene and make arrangements to bring back the students to Kerala.

Seven journalists were detained by Mangaluru Police on Friday amid protests over the amended Citizenship Act here and released later. Mangaluru South Police said all the detained journalists were released. On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

