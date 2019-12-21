Left Menu
UP Governor urges people to maintain peace, says no harm under CAA to any citizen

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain harmony and peace as violent protests against citizenship law continues to be unabated.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appealed to the people to maintain harmony and peace as violent protests against citizenship law continues to be unabated. In her appeal, the Governor urged the people of the state to maintain peace, stating that violence, destruction of personal and public properties disturb law and order situation."Law and order situation is disturbed when there is violence, arson and damage to public property. Apart from the loss of life and property, violence also creates obstructions in children's studies and treatment of patients. It also causes troubles to common people," Patel said in a statement in Hindi.

She said, "no harm" will be done to any citizen under the CAA. The Governor further appealed to the people to stay away from rumours and not get affected by a "false propaganda" as well as not to create any situation of "confusion". Several parts in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing protests against the CAA following police action on Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia students.

There were also incidents of violence in various areas including the state capital Lucknow and Aligarh Muslim University. Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 218 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Lucknow, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said on Saturday. Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state after reviewing the law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

