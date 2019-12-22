Left Menu
CAA: BCI condemns attack on police, appeals to lawyers to take active role in defusing violence

  PTI
  New Delhi
  22-12-2019
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:01 IST
Condemning the alleged attack on police officials and armed forces during the protests held against the amended Citizenship Act, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday said the legal fraternity would "not tolerate" any "humiliation" of the forces and appealed to the bar leaders and young students to take an active role in defusing the violence in the country. The apex lawyers' body further said advocates should convince people and the "illiterate, ignorant" mass, who were being "misled by some so-called leaders for serving their own political ambitions", that the matter of the amended Citizenship Act was under the Supreme Court's consideration and to have faith in the institution.

"The leaders of the bar and young students are requested to take an active role in defusing the disturbances and violence in the country. We are to convince the people and the illiterate, ignorant mass, who are being misled by some so-called leaders (for serving their own political ambitions), that the matter with regard to the Citizenship Amendment Act is under consideration of our Supreme Court, therefore, everyone should await the decision of the apex court. People have immense faith in our Supreme Court. "The damage to public or private properties, the attack on our police official/personnel or the defence personnel are very serious issues. The legal fraternity and their bodies cannot tolerate any attack on or humiliation of our forces. The bar expresses solidarity with our police and armed forces," BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said in a statement.

He said lawyers, bar associations, the state bar councils, the students' associations of the national law universities and other law colleges should come forward, take active and positive steps to ensure that law and order was maintained throughout the country. "They should try to convince the people and the common man to enhance the feeling of brotherhood in the society. Anyone involved in the acts of violence should be brought to the notice of the administration," Mishra said in the statement.

"The Bar Council of India has appealed to the people of the country to maintain peace and harmony.... The bar associations, students' bar associations and the responsible citizen should deprecate any sort of provocative speech of any political leader," he added.

