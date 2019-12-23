Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 09:51 IST
HC directs police to videograph DMK anti-CAA rally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court has directed videographing of DMK's proposed rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday if the party goes ahead with it despite denial of permission by the police. It gave the interim direction late Sunday night on PILs opposing the rally after the Tamil Nadu government counsel informed that police have denied permission for the protest as there was no firm commitment from the organizers on owning responsibility in case of any violence and damage to property.

A bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha, however, declined to stop the rally, saying a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up. Petitioners R Varaaki and R Krishnamoorthy sought to restrain the DMK from organizing the protest rally, contending that such "unlawful" demonstrations would affect the life of public and can turn violent and cause unrest as in similar rallies in various other places, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

When the matter was taken up for urgent hearing, the government pleader submitted the DMK had given only evasive replies to queries regarding the number of people taking part in the rally and the name of the person, who is going to take the responsibility in case of any untoward incident and destruction of public property. The court noted that a peaceful demonstration cannot be prevented in a democratic country as it was the backbone of the democratic set up.

"From the reply given by the respondents, it could be seen that the political party, which is scheduled to conduct the rally/procession/ protest, is reluctant to take on responsibility. However, according to us, the queries raised by the Police are indeed very relevant, it said. The evasive manner in which a responsible political party has answered the queries gives rise to a doubt in the mind of the court that the leaders, who are spearheading the agitation, are reluctant to take responsibility in the event of any damage to the public property or any incident.

The bench then directed the police to videograph the protest and also use drone cameras, if necessary, so that the liability can be fixed on the leaders of the political parties sponsoring the rally in case of unlawful incidents. It posted the matter to December 30 for further hearing.

The DMK and its alliance parties had last week announced that they will take out a mega rally here on December 23 (Monday) against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Boeing spacecraft lands in New Mexico after mission cut short: NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

China to lower import tariffs from January

Eds Adding more inputs Beijing, Dec 23 AFP Beijing will lower import tariffs on more than 850 products including frozen pork from next month, the finance ministry said Monday, as authorities battle a severe shortage of the meat staple.China...

Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka

JMMs Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait assembly constituency, according to Election Commission of India. According to the data available on the poll bodys website at 1011 am, BJPs Simon Malto is trailing there by 664 votes.However, Heman...

US service member killed in Afghanistan: US military

Kabul, Dec 23 AFP An American service member was killed in action in Afghanistan on Monday, US officials said. US Forces-Afghanistan did not immediately release any additional information, pending notification of the victims next of kin.The...

Cold wave grips Ludhiana: Brisk business for tea vendors

The lives of the locals came to standstill as cold wave grips Ludhiana, however, roadside tea vendors make a profitable business in winters. As the cold wave continues to disrupt the regular life, it becomes challenging for the locals to ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019