Jagannath temple dance hall repair to be completed in 4 mths:

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday assured the Orissa High Court that the repair work of the 'Natamandap' (Dance Hall) of the Lord Jagannath temple at Puri will be completed within next four months. ASI Director General Usha Sharma also assured the court that the organisation will file a detailed report on the repair work to be undertaken at the Sun Temple at Konark in May next year.

A Division bench headed by Chief Justice K S Jhaveri was adjudicating petitions pertaining to the maintenance of the Lord Jagannth temple and the Sun temple by the ASI. Several organisations have been raising concerns about the "poor conditions of the two ancient temples".

Sharma, who was present in the court, said the repair work of the dance hall of the 12th-century Lord Jagannath temple at Puri had been delayed for over one-and-a-half-years but it would be completed within next four months. She also maintained that a review of the repair work of the famous Konark Temple, also known as Black Pagoda , will be undertaken soon.

She also said a detailed report specifying time-bound repair work, required for the 13th century archaeological marvel, will be furnished before the court in May, 2020. The Orissa High Court-appointed amicus curiae NK Mohanty informed the court that the ASI had continuously neglected the maintenance and necessary repair work of the Sun Temple.

Chief Justice declared that if funds or any other facilities are necessary for the repair work of the Sun Temple at Konark, the High Court will pass appropriate orders in this regard. He posted the matter to be heard again on May 4, 2020.

