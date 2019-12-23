Left Menu
Chandrababu express solidarity with farmers protesting against Jagan's idea of three capitals

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Thulluru village in Andhra Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's idea of three capitals in the state. "If Amaravati is developed, it will bring profit which could be used for development and welfare programs. Amaravati was designed as a self-financed project, but present government is claiming it has no money for capital construction. Jagan had welcomed capital near Vijayawada, spread in 30,000 acres during a debate in the assembly on September 4, 2014. Why Jagan is retracting from his words?" Naidu said at the dharna held at Thulluru village here.

The TDP chief challenged the government to hold an inquiry with High Court sitting judge if the government thinks inside-trading took place in Amaravati. "We are not against the development of Visakhapatnam, but assurances given to farmers in Amaravati must be fulfilled," he said. Naidu also lashed out at the GN Rao committee report. "Chief Minister Jagan leaked the paper and GN Rao wrote the exam," he alleged.

He questioned the sanctity and credibility of the committee. "If Jagan has a political rivalry with me, take it on me but don't punish the public. How can the assembly, secretariat, minister quarters, Chief Minister camp office and Raj Bhavan be placed at different places, is it so in any Indian state," he questioned. Naidu also visited Velagapudi village where farmers are holding a relay hunger strike.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted the idea of three capitals for the state to give a push to "decentralised development". He had said that the state may have different legislative, executive and judicial capitals. (ANI)

