Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC acquits mother of charge of strangulating infant daughter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:50 IST
SC acquits mother of charge of strangulating infant daughter
Image Credit: ANI

A mother, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly strangulating her baby hours after her birth as she was a girl, has got relief from the Supreme Court which acquitted her by saying that it was "totally unnatural" for the woman to kill her own child. The apex court, while allowing the appeal filed by the woman challenging the March 2010 judgment of the Delhi High Court upholding her conviction and sentence, said there was no "clear evidence on record" to hold her guilty of the offense.

"It is true that in the post-mortem, doctor has opined that death (of child) is due to asphyxia and there were marks of strangulation, but at the same time if totality of evidence on record is considered, motive is not established and it is totally unnatural for the appellant-mother to kill her own baby by strangulation," a bench of Justices M M Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy said. In its December 17 verdict, the bench said it was clear from the evidence on record that immediately after birth, the baby was put in an incubator with an oxygen mask and she had neither opened her eyes nor cried.

According to the prosecution, the woman had delivered the child at a hospital here on August 24, 2007, and had allegedly strangulated the baby as she was a girl after she was handed over to her on the same date. On August 26, 2007 post-mortem was conducted and on August 31, 2007, a case was registered against the mother for the alleged offense under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The trial court had delivered the judgment in December 2009 and sentenced her to life imprisonment after holding her guilty of murdering the child. The woman had approached the high court challenging the trial court's verdict.

The high court had in March 2010 upheld the trial court's verdict. During the arguments on the appeal in the apex court, the counsel appearing for the woman had argued that there was no reason for her to commit the murder of her new born baby girl as she already had a male child.

The lawyer also argued that the mother was under the effect of sleep-inducing drugs administered to her and the new born was dead by the time she saw her. "By considering the oral evidence on record and taking into consideration the post-mortem report, the appellant was convicted for the offense by attributing motive that she has strangulated her because the new born is a baby girl. There is no evidence on record to draw such a conclusion against the appellant," the top court said.

"In absence of any clear evidence on record, high court, as well as the trial court, committed error in attributing motive to the appellant that she has killed her baby as she was female," the bench said while setting aside the verdicts of the high court as well as the trial court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures hover near record highs as investors count on trade deal

U.S. stock index futures were near record highs on Thursday on optimism that an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed soon, easing a dispute that has rattled global markets for the past 17 months.Reaffirming expectations of an immin...

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching th...

Locust swarms hit crops in Guj, govt promises compensation

The Gujarat government on Thursday promised compensation for farmers in Banaskantha district and other areas of North Gujarat which are facing a massive locust attack over the last two weeks. Huge swarms of locusts, arriving from desert ar...

Iraqi president says he would rather quit than name PM rejected by protesters

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate the nominee of an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.Salih ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019