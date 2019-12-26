Britain rescues at least 15 suspected migrants off Kent - TV

British border and coastguards rescued at least 15 suspected migrants on Thursday off the Kent coast in southeastern England, Sky News reported. Sky News said it had witnessed the people being brought into the port of Dover by border force officials.

"HM Coastguard has been coordinating a search and rescue response to a number of incidents off Kent working with the Border Force," it cited the emergency service as saying. A helicopter and three boats were sent, the coastguard added. It did not say who the people were or in what circumstances they had been found.

British border patrols regularly intercept migrants attempting to cross the Channel from France. They picked up more than 148 suspected migrants, including women and children, from boats in the area earlier this month.

