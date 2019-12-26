Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhil Gogoi sent to 14 days judicial remand by special NIA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 20:55 IST
Akhil Gogoi sent to 14 days judicial remand by special NIA

RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested under the stringent UA(P)A amidst the largescale protests in Assam over the amended Citizenship Act, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a special NIA court here. The court turned down the plea of the National Investigation Agency(NIA) seeking his custody for 10 more days, Gogoi's counsel Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

He said that the court pulled up NIA for taking Gogoi, the chief adviser of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, to Delhi without intimating it when the peasant leader was in the custody of the anti-terror agency. Gogoi will be produced before the NIA court again on January 10, Borthakur said.

Gogoi was instrumental in mobilising protests across several districts in upper Assam against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was arrested by the state police in Jorhat on December 12 when the protests over the amended Citizenship Act was rocking Assam. He was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which booked him under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gogoi was sent to the central agency's custody for 10 days on December 17 and was produced at the special NIA court here on Thursday after bringing him from Delhi in the morning. On December 17 the court had directed the NIA to ensure regular medical checkup of Gogoi and allow his family members and lawyers to meet.

The NIA on Thursday searched the peasant leader's residence at Nizarapara area of Guwahati and seized several documents, files on KMSS, copies of its registration certificate, a laptop, and copies of his PAN card, an SBI debit card, an electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and a bank passbook, his wife Gitashree Tamuly said. "They also took away the handwritten manuscript of a book that he was writing. It is on his experiences inside the jail," she said adding the NIA also seized Gogoi's research on NHPC.

The KMSS office in Gandhibasti area of the city too was raided and some books and leaflets were seized, its president Raju Bora said. The Congress, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) and the general people have been demanding immediate release of Gogoi.

When the firebrand leader was being taken to the NIA court on December 17, he had told waiting journalists that he has been subjected to "extreme torture". "The agitation must not stop. I appeal to the people to continue the protests until the law(CAA) is repealed," Gogoi had said as security personnel rushed him to the courtroom with his hands handcuffed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard helps merchant vessel in distress off Kerala coast

Indian Coast Guard ICG has helped a merchant vessel, with seven people on board, after its engine developed a technical snag when the ship was over 58 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. The ICG district headquarters, Kerala, on Wednesday ...

134th foundation day of Congress: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Maharashtra: 15-yr-old girl commits suicide in hostel room

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room. The body was recovered on Thursday. The incident took place at a girls hostel located in a village near Dhule.The deceased is identified as Priyanka, ...

Kalapani, Susta border issues can be resolved through talks: Bhattarai

Nepal and India can address the issues relating to border areas of Kalapani and Susta through talks, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said, underlining that Kathmandu cannot harm New Delhis security interest. Bhattarai, speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019