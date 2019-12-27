Left Menu
Nirmala Sitharaman releases postage stamp to commemorate contribution of DRI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a postage stamp here on Thursday to commemorate the distinguished service and glorious contribution by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in protecting the nation, the Finance Ministry said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a postage stamp to commemorate contribution of DRI. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a postage stamp here on Thursday to commemorate the distinguished service and glorious contribution by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in protecting the nation, the Finance Ministry said. Speaking on the occasion, Sitharaman congratulated the DRI on the excellent performance of its officers and remarked that the apex intelligence agency continues to play an immense role in countering smuggling as well as in preserving the cultural heritage and environment of the country.

She stressed on the critical need for training the officers of DRI in using technology and data analytics to be able to inspire the confidence of its citizens and deter smugglers. The finance minister congratulated all officers and staff of DRI on their commitment to duty and determined and collaborative efforts to counter smuggling activities in the country.

Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Revenue Secretary, Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, Secretary, Department of Posts, and Members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence were also present on the occasion. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) was constituted on December 4, 1957, to function as an apex intelligence agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs to counter the menace of smuggling.

Through the years, the DRI has established itself as the premier intelligence agency commanding the trust of international and national agencies with its intelligence inputs on myriad subjects inter alia ranging from FICN, narcotics, gold, arms and ammunition, wildlife, cultural heritage and commercial fraud. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

