Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salman Rushdie ancestral house dispute: HC assesses property value at Rs 130 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:36 IST
Salman Rushdie ancestral house dispute: HC assesses property value at Rs 130 crore

Salman Rushdie's ancestral house in the posh Civil Lines area here, which the globally renowned writer's father had agreed to sell to a Congress leader in 1970 but the deal stalled due to dispute between the two sides, has been valued at Rs 130 crore by the Delhi High Court. The dispute had gone all the way to the Supreme Court, which on December 3, 2012 ruled in favour of the the former Congress leader Bhiku Ram Jain's side, directing the Rushdies to hand over the house to the Jains for the market price as on date of the order.

The apex court however left it to the Delhi High Court to determine the market value of the property. The high court has now determined the market value of the property, as on December 3, 2012, to be Rs 130 crore, since the Rushdies said they had a buyer to purchase the house at that price.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said however that if the Jains are unable to purchase at that price, the Rushdies will have to sell the house for Rs 130 crore within six months to some other buyer. Further, if the Rushdies are unable to sell it for minimum Rs 130 crore within the given time, 60 days from then, the Jains would be entitled to purchase the property for Rs 75 crore which was the circle rate prevailing on December 4, 2012, the high court said.

It said that if the Jains cannot purchase the property for Rs 75 crore, the Rushdies would stand relieved of the agreement entered into by both sides in 1970 with regard to the house. The Booker prize winner's father Anis Ahmed Rushdie had entered into an agreement with Bhiku Ram Jain to sell the house Rs 3.75 lakh.

Jain had paid Rs 50,000 to Anis Rushdie and given assurance to pay the rest of the amount after the owner got tax clearance certificates from income tax authorities. The two families then got into a dispute after they accused each other of not respecting the terms of the agreement.

The Jains filed a suit in 1977 requesting the trial court to direct Rushdie for the execution of the December 1970 agreement. On October 5, 1983, the trial court had ruled in their favour, saying the Jains could get the property after paying the rest of the Rs 3.25 lakh to Rushdies.

The Rushdies then appealed in the Delhi High Court which on October 31, 2011 ruled that the Jains could not ask for transfer of the bungalow to them and had asked the Rushdies to return the amount of Rs 50,000 with 12 per cent annual interest. The Jains had then approached the apex court which after hearing all sides came to the conclusion that the high court erred in giving an order in favour of the Rushdies and quashed the order.

It had held that a sale deed would have to be executed by the Rushdies in favour of the Jains for the market price of the suit property as on the date of the order -- December 3, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

France summons Iran ambassador over 'intolerable' detention of academics

Frances foreign ministry on Friday said it had summoned the Iranian ambassador over the intolerable detention of two French academics, expressing grave concern that one was now on hunger strike. The envoy was reminded of Frances demand that...

France summons Iranian ambassador over "intolerable" detentions

France summoned Irans ambassador on Friday to demand the release of two French citizens being held in Iranian jails after one of them, Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, began a hunger strike. As the president and foreign minister h...

Higher education institutions should be allowed to invest surpluses in more asset classes: Ficci

Higher education institutions should be allowed to invest their surpluses in a wider range of asset classes, industry body Ficci has suggested to the finance ministry. In its pre-Budget recommendations to the ministry, the body said allowi...

Das asks cos, banks to improve corporate governance to help lift efficiency of economy

Amidst rising macroeconomic worries best reflected in the falling growth numbers across the spectrum, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has flagged corporate governance concerns across India Inc, including banks, to lift the efficiency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019