Rajnath launches dashboard of department of defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched Dashboard of Department Defence (DoD), Ministry of Defence here. A press release from the Defence Ministry said, "The internal Dashboard will be used for effective monitoring of budget expenditure, redressal of public grievances and clearance of public projects on defence land."

"During the review of the Dashboard, the Defence Minister directed senior officials of the Ministry to devise mechanisms so that public grievances may be disposed off on priority," the press release said. Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar explained the features and the main objectives of the Dashboard. He informed that through this initiative, the DoD will be able to better monitor major initiatives of the department in a more effective way, the press release added. (ANI)

