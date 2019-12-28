Left Menu
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: China scraps extra-judicial forced labor for sex workers and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 18:26 IST
World News Roundup: China scraps extra-judicial forced labor for sex workers and more
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Philippines bans two U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

The Philippines has banned two U.S. lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for U.S. citizens should Washington enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government critic, the president's spokesman said on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte will impose visa requirements on U.S. nationals should any Philippine officials involved in the incarceration of Senator Leila de Lima be denied entry to the United States, as sought by U.S. senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy.

Wider image: Mexico Mormon family has tearful Christmas after cartel murders

Surrounded by dozens of his descendants, Adrian LeBaron gave thanks to God as he prepared to celebrate Christmas for the first time since suspected Mexican drug cartel hitmen murdered his daughter and four grandchildren last month. The patriarch of a large family of U.S.-Mexican Mormon origin, LeBaron was thrust into the media spotlight when gunmen shot dead nine women and children in the northern state of Sonora on Nov. 4, sparking outrage on both sides of the border.

Algeria names Abdelaziz Djerad as its new prime minister

Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune named Abdelaziz Djerad as the country's new prime minister on Saturday, state TV reported. Djerad is a former diplomat who teaches political science at the University of Algiers.

Hardline leader in Indian state defends "strict" action to quell protests

The chief minister of India's Uttar Pradesh state has rebuffed accusations from rights groups of police abuses during protests against a new citizenship law, crediting his tough stand with restoring calm to the streets. The northern state has seen the most violent turmoil over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law, which activists say is discriminatory towards the Muslim community, which makes up some 14% of India's population.

Hong Kong police arrest protesters in shopping mall

Hong Kong police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray on Saturday to break up a protest in a shopping mall aimed at disrupting retail businesses near the border with mainland China. Demonstrators have been targeting malls across Hong Kong since earlier this week and more than a hundred protesters, many dressed in black with face masks, marched through a mall in Sheung Shui on Saturday, chanting "Go back to China".

China scraps extra-judicial forced labor for sex workers

China's parliament abolished on Saturday an extra-judicial system of forced labor used to punish sex workers and their clients for up to two years, but it stressed that prostitution remains illegal. China banned prostitution after the Communist revolution in 1949, but it returned with a vengeance after landmark economic reforms began in the late 1970s, despite periodic crackdowns.

At least 90 people killed in Mogadishu checkpoint blast: international organization

At least 90 people were killed and dozens were wounded when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a bustling checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an international organization working in the country said, in one of the most deadly recent attacks. The dead included many students and two Turkish nationals, the Somali foreign minister said.

Exclusive: FBI investigating British socialite and others who 'facilitated' Epstein

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. They said a principal focus of the FBI's investigation is Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and other "people who facilitated" Epstein's allegedly illegal behavior. Vietnam court sentences ex-minister to life in MobiFone corruption scandal

A court in Vietnam on Saturday sentenced a former information minister to life in prison after finding him guilty of taking $3 million in bribes in connection with a controversial deal at state telecoms firm MobiFone. Nguyen Bac Son received the money to facilitate a deal in which MobiFone overpaid for a 95% stake in a loss-making pay television provider, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Japan police find human remains in boat suspected from North Korea: Coast Guard

Japanese police found the remains of at least five people in a wooden boat suspected to be from North Korea on the coast of one of Japan's outlying islands on Saturday, a Coast Guard official said. Police made the discovery in the wooden boat's stem around 9:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Saturday on Sado island, which is off the coast of Japan's northwestern prefecture of Niigata, Coast Guard official Kei Chinen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police constable shots self dead

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol here on Saturday, officials said. Parun Tyagi allegedly committed suicide at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan suspectedly over a family disput...

Death toll rises to 29 in Chile protests

Santiago, Dec 28 AFP At least one protester has died in the latest demonstrations in Chile, the National Institute of Human Rights NHRI confirmed Saturday, taking the overall death toll to 29 during months of unrest. Fridays rally took plac...

Case of `hurting sentiments' filed against Raveena in Beed

A case was registered in Beed city of Maharashtra against actor Raveena Tandon, film director Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on Saturday for hurting religious sentiments of Christians on a TV show. The complaint was filed by Ashish Sh...

CAA-NRC: At Varanasi, Yogi asks officials to take strict action against rumourmongers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens. Holding a review ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019