Left Menu
Development News Edition

False rumours being spread against Centre regarding CAA: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Monday asserted that false rumours have been spread against the central government across the country regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:40 IST
False rumours being spread against Centre regarding CAA: G Kishan Reddy
MoS Home, G Kishan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Monday asserted that false rumours have been spread against the central government across the country regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "All over the country, there are false rumours spread against the Central Government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding CAA by several political parties, organisation and institutions which is not acceptable," Reddy said.

"Today, all over the country the NDA Government is working for the welfare of Indians, irrespective of caste or creed. There is no difference between the TRS, MIM and Congress. The MIM is governing the TRS and Congress from behind. I am urging all the political powers and parties that there is no mistake in the CAA and NRC," he said. Stressing that there are false rumours and lies spread by the Opposition, Reddy said, "I ask Rahul Gandhi and the other leaders as to why are they not talking about the damage of public properties and several police officers are admitted to hospital after the violence."

Weighing in on the issue, BJP MLA Raja Singh said, "Immediately after Narendra Modi has been elected as the Prime Minister for the second time, he abrogated Article 370. Kashmir is considered the crown of India, it is ours now. These Congress people were going to separate Kashmir from India. But Narendra Modi has failed their plan." "Along with that, Prime Minister Modi has also brought Triple Talaq in favour of our Muslim mothers and sisters. After that, as India was considered as an orphanage by the Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Afghanistan people, hence, the CAB has been passed in Parliament," he added.

The BJP leader too asserted that once upon a time in Pakistan, there were 23 per cent Hindus and now it has reduced to 3 per cent due to the harassment and assault by the Pakistani residents. "I urge the Muslims to not fall in the trap of TRS, MIM, Congress and other parties who are spreading rumours about CAA. If you are a patriot then join us else your wish," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says U.S. strikes on Iraq and Syria are unacceptable

Russias Foreign Ministry said on Monday that U.S. air strikes on Iraq and Syria were unacceptable and counterproductive, and urged all sides to avoid fuelling tensions in the region.The U.S. military carried out the strikes against an Irani...

R'than govt notifies GST Ordinance

The Rajasthan government on Monday notified Goods and Service Tax Amendment Ordinance 2019. The Ordinance will make it easier to implement Goods and Service Tax system in the state. It will come into effect from January 1, 2020, an official...

Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers

Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Maruti lnsurance Brokers Pvt Limited MIBL, the largest insurance broker in the country, for violation of various regulatory norms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irda...

Tata group stronger, more resilient and future ready: Chandrasekaran to employees

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday said uncertainties will persist in the new year but exuded confidence that the diversified conglomerate is better placed to take on challenges. He said the salt-to-software USD 110-billion group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019