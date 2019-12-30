Spain says to expel three Bolivian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Spain will expel three Bolivian diplomatic staff in a tit-for-tat move after Bolivia's interim government on Monday asked two Spanish diplomats, as well as the Mexican ambassador, to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.

The move follows an incident in La Paz last week when diplomats said Bolivian authorities had harassed and intimidated Mexican diplomatic staff and impeded the departure of Spanish officials visiting its embassy where a number of allies of former Bolivian president Evo Morales had holed up.

