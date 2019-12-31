Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seemapuri protest: Police transfers case to SIT, matter to be heard on Jan 6

The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred the case pertaining to violence in Delhi's Seemapuri area to a special investigating team (SIT).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:32 IST
Seemapuri protest: Police transfers case to SIT, matter to be heard on Jan 6
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred the case pertaining to violence in Delhi's Seemapuri area to a special investigating team (SIT). A Delhi court had arrested eleven people in connection with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Seemapuri area of North East Delhi in mid-December.

They were then sent to 14-days judicial custody with a right to avail the bail on December 21. The court today slated the matter for January 6 for hearing on their bail petition. Assistant Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh also sought medical reports of injured policemen from the Investigation Officer (IO) on the next date of hearing.

One of the accused claimed to be a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court found him not to be a minor. The observations were made on the basis of the reports of the test submitted yesterday following which it said that his bail plea will be heard on the basis of merit on January 6.

On December 28, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna told the court that there is no evidence to ascertain that his clients had the intention to kill anyone and hence cannot be charged with Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...

Ben Stokes' dismissal was huge, say Faf du Plessis

After winning the first Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis termed Ben Stokes dismissal as huge. Even though Kesh Keshav Maharaj didnt bowl as much as he would have liked, the wickets he got for us in the second inning...

Customer drags GoMechanic in Consumer Court for faulty service, overcharging and harassment

Beware of tall claims of high quality services on web portals and advertisements. They are often designed to attract customers but the actual service may be harrowing and haunt you throughout your life. You may feel like a king at the recep...

U.S. embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside

Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019