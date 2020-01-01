Punjab Governor calls upon people to rededicate themselves to ideals of Guru Gobind Singh

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in a message on Wednesday called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the ideals and goals set out by Guru Gobind Singh. "Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore in a message on the Gurpurb of Guru Gobind Singh called upon the people to rededicate themselves to the ideals and goals set out by the great Guru and work for creating a harmonious society, based on values of humanism and secularism," said an official statement.

According to the statement, the Governor said that Guru Gobind Singh, a saint-soldier, symbolised the virtues of truth, righteousness and universal brotherhood. "He was a great warrior and launched a crusade against social injustice and tyranny of the rulers of those times. Guru Gobind Singh ji sacrificed his four sons, father and mother for preserving human and secular value are rare in the annals of mankind. Their heroic struggle and sacrifice against the Mughals will always be remembered till eternity," the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

The Governor said that 'Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings and philosophy is particularly relevant in the present-day complexed and materialistic world.' He appealed to the people to celebrate Parkash Utsav in a spirit of social harmony, equality and well being of the people, which the great Guru preached and practiced throughout his life. (ANI)

