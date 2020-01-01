Traffic snarls across Delhi on first evening of 2020

Huge traffic snarls were witnessed across major roads of the national capital on the first evening of 2020 on Wednesday. Several roads leading to India Gate were choked as a large number of people turned at the iconic monument to celebrate the New Year.

Traffic was heavy near ITO area and Barapullah flyover, where vehicles were stuck in jam for some hours. Five Delhi Metro stations, including Central Secretariat and Mandi House, were closed due to heavy traffic rush. The station opened later after some time. (ANI)

