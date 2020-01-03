MHA designate Addl. Secy (JKL) to deal with Ayodhya-related matters, court judgments
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated an Additional secretary-level officer to deal with all Ayodhya matters and related Court judgments.
According to the MHA, all files concerning the same will be put up by the Deputy Secretary (National Integration) to Additional Secretary (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh) through Joint Secretary (JKL).
Further, the MHA has merged its Internal Security-II Division with Internal Security-I and named it as Internal Security Division. (ANI)
