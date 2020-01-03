Iran's Zarif says Soleimani killing will boost resistance in region
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would strengthen resistance against the United States and Israel in the region and the world, Iranian state television reported
"The brutality and stupidity of American terrorist forces in assassinating Commander Soleimani... will undoubtedly make the tree of resistance in the region and the world more prosperous," Zarif said in a statement.
Iran often refers to regional countries and forces opposed to Israel and the United States as a "resistance" front.
