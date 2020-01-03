Lebanon's president hopes government will be formed next week - statement
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a statement on Friday that he hoped a new government would be formed next week.
Aoun said work was underway to form a government of specialists that could resolve ongoing issues in the country and restore internal and external confidence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
