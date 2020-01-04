Uttarakhand: Notices sent to those who failed to file GST returns

Uttarakhand government is sending notices to those who have failed to file their GST returns. "State government is trying to maximize GST revenue. Notices are served to those who are not filing returns," said Amit Negi, Secretary Finance, Uttarakhand.

"As of now about 75 percent are filing GST returns in State which is almost equivalent to the national average," he added. "There are 40-50 thousand contractors in the state who are registered under GST. However their GST return depends upon whether they have got work or not," said Negi.

He said the state government is doing the exercise of issuing notices to GST defaulters to minimize tax evasion (ANI)

