Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 17:38 IST
UPDATE 2-China replaces head of Hong Kong liaison office amid ongoing protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China has replaced the head of its Hong Kong liaison office, the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-controlled territory, following more than six months of often-violent anti-government protests in the city. China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on its website late on Saturday that Wang Zhimin, who had held the post since 2017, had been replaced by 65-year-old Luo Huining, who until November was the top official of China's ruling Communist Party in the northern province of Shanxi.

Reuters reported exclusively in November that Beijing was considering potential replacements for Wang, in a sign of dissatisfaction with the Liaison Office's handling of the crisis, the worst since the city reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997. Saturday's statement gave no other details on the change.

The Liaison Office, which reports to China's State Council, serves as the platform for Beijing to project its influence in the city and has come in for criticism in Hong Kong and mainland China for misjudging the situation in the city. Wang is the shortest-serving Liaison office director since 1997.

Mass protests erupted in June in Hong Kong over an extradition bill that would have allowed individuals to be sent for trial to the mainland, where justice is controlled by the Communist Party. Though the bill was withdrawn, protests have continued over a broad perception that Beijing is meddling improperly in city affairs and complaints of police brutality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Kerala, Hyderabad look to break winless run

Bottom-placed teams Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to break their winless streak when they clash in an Indian Super League fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Hyderabad is currently rock bottom wit...

Bedi seeks report on financial status of coops in Puducherry

A day after a Minister was denied fuel on credit by a cooperative supermarket, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday sought a report on all cooperative institutions in the union territory. Bedi, currently on a visit to New ...

S-400 missile system game-changer, need to speed up defence acquisition: Former Air Chief BS Dhanoa

Former Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Saturday termed S-400 missile system as a game-changer and stressed the need to speed up the defence acquisition process. I have always said that S-400 is a game-changer ... It is a very good deal by the ...

Syria death toll tops 380,000 in almost nine-year war: monitor

Almost nine years of civil war in Syria has left more than 380,000 people dead including over 115,000 civilians, a war monitor said in a new toll Saturday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources across the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020