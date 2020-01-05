Man held for rape of toddler in Ahmedabad

Police here arrested a man for allegedly raping a two and a half-year-old girl in Ahmedabad, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch, Deepan Bhadran. "Police have arrested one person in connection with the rape of a two and a half-year-old girl. The girl went missing on December 28 last year," Bhadran told reporters on Saturday.

According to the official, the accused used to live near the victim's house and had lured her. The girl had later been recovered in an injured condition from a desolate spot on the next day by a passerby who informed the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.