Development News Edition

Rajnath, UP CM review preparations for 'Defence Expo-2020' to be held in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with officials to review preparations of 'Defence Expo-2020', which is scheduled for next month.

Rajnath, UP CM review preparations for 'Defence Expo-2020' to be held in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with officials in Lucknow to review preparations of 'Defence Expo-2020'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with officials to review preparations of 'Defence Expo-2020', which is scheduled for next month.

The expo, which is slated to be held from February 5 to 8 in Lucknow, will showcase India's defence manufacturing prowess. It will provide an opportunity to major foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September last year, Singh had reviewed the preparation of the exhibition in a meeting attended by the Chief Minister in New Delhi. (ANI)

